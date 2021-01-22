Left Menu
New Nokia phone with Snapdragon 690 5G SoC spotted on Geekbench

As per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia Quicksilver will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690G 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and will run on the Android 11 operating system.

Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks)

A new Nokia phone - codenamed 'Quicksilver' - has reportedly appeared on Geekbench (via tipster Abhishek Yadav). The device is expected to be the Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4 5G.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia Quicksilver will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and will run on the Android 11 operating system.

Earlier this month, noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) shared the renders of a Nokia smartphone - believed to be the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 - with a waterdrop notch display and circular quad-camera system at the back.

According to the tipster, the Nokia 6.3 / Nokia 6.4 will come with a 6.45-inch flat display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to have a dedicated Google Assistant button and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tipster noted that the phone will be a solid midranger that will be unveiled no later than April 2021.

Furthermore, recent leaks suggest that the Nokia 6.3 / Nokia 6.4 will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera while the rear quad camera setup will include a 24-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

