Motorola Edge S: First Snapdragon 870-powered phone now available for pre-order

As per recent leaks, the Motorola Edge S is codenamed 'Nio' which was recently spotted on the FCC and TUV Rheinland certification databases. The handset is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an unusual 105Hz refresh rate and dual punch cutouts for the selfie cameras (16MP+8MP).

Updated: 22-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:24 IST
Motorola Edge S is the first smartphone to feature the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset.

The Motorola Edge S, the first smartphone to feature the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, is now available for pre-booking in mainland China via JD.com.

The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform was unveiled earlier this week and it features an improved Kryo 585 CPU that performs intense mobile computing at up to 3.2GHz. At launch, Motorola confirmed that it will bring the Snapdragon 870 SoC into its portfolio and later confirmed that the new chipset would power the Motorola Edge S.

Specifications (Expected)

As per recent leaks, the Motorola Edge S is codenamed 'Nio' which was recently spotted on the FCC and TUV Rheinland certification websites. The handset is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a rare 105Hz refresh rate and dual punch cutouts for the selfie cameras (16MP+8MP).

The back of the phone is said to house a square-shaped quad-camera setup with the main snapper being a 64-megapixel sensor. Motorola has confirmed that Edge S will come with a large battery and fast charging support, with leaks suggesting a 5,000mAh battery and 20W fast-charging support.

Further, leaked live images of the Motorola Edge S have also confirmed the presence of a 64MP quad-camera module at the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge S will be launched in China on January 26 at 7.30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST).

