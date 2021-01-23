Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google has announced a "major visual redesign" of Search on mobile. The redesigned experience will be rolling out in the coming days, the company said.

"We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they're looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing. To me, it's a breath of fresh air," said Google designer Aileen Cheng.

"Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex. That's especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We're not just organizing the web's information, but all the world's information. We started with organizing web pages, but now there's so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of," Aileen added.

The visual redesign of Google Search on mobile will now allow people to focus more on the information instead of the design elements around it. The update will bring larger, bolder text and Google's own font, which already shows up in Android and Gmail, among other Google products. Additionally, the result and section titles will appear bigger, making text easier to read.

With this update, Google Search results now have a new edge-to-edge design that minimizes the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you're looking for.

Further, Google says the redesign team focused on centering content and images against a clean background and using color more 'intentionally' to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting.

Lastly, the new design is bubblier and bouncier. There's a lot of roundness to the Google logo.

"You'll see that in parts of this redesign, like in rounded icons and imagery. That form is already so much a part of our DNA. Just look at the Search bar or the magnifying glass," said Aileen.