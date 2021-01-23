Left Menu
Samsung's 5G RAN solutions get global recognition for network security

Samsung's certified 5G base stations - including the baseband unit and Compact Macro - are the first 5G products to be listed on the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security's Certified Product List.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-01-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 07:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung said Friday its 5G RAN solutions have received a Common Criteria (CC) certification against the Network Device collaborative Protection Profile (NDcPP) in North America, reaffirming their network security features and capabilities.

"Network security is one of the major aspects of network management and operations. With 5G providing ubiquitous connectivity among devices, people, and services, the security of 5G networks is of key importance. While operators and enterprises often rely on certified products to safeguard their networks against potential threats, this global recognition will help them be assured of the security of Samsung's 5G solutions," Samsung said.

CDU50, Samsung's next-generation baseband unit (BBU) is the first certified product. It offers high capacity and flexibility in deployment and can support all LTE (4G) and 5G NR network frequencies in one unit. It can support both Distributed RAN (DRAN) and Centralized RAN (CRAN) configurations.

The second certified product is Samsung's 5G New Radio (NR) Compact Macro that integrates a radio, antenna and digital unit into one compact box. Currently deployed in commercial 5G networks across the globe including Japan, Korea, and the U.S, it can deliver an industry-leading capacity of 10Gbps throughput, enabling operators to deliver higher 5G NR speeds to more users.

