Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours:DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKEPetrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

DCM13 BIZ-BUD-HALWACustomary 'Halwa Ceremony' kickstarts process of compilation Budget documentsNew Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the finance ministry on Saturday participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents.

DCM8 BIZ-ADANI-PROPAGANDAAdani Group says being targeted through false propaganda, manufactured online campaignNew Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Saturday said it is being targeted through false propaganda and a manufactured online campaign of malicious lies about its operations and will take actions such as filing court cases to protect its interests.

DCM5 BIZ-TELECOM-SECURITYTelcos want govt to clarify onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitivenessNew Delhi: Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is security breach in the network post implementation of National Security Directive (NSD) on the telecom sector, according to industry sources aware of the development. DCM3 BIZ-MARUTI SUZUKI-SWIFTMaruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Swift India's 'best-selling' car model in 2020New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its hatchback Swift has emerged as the best selling car model in India in 2020 with 1,60,700 units.

