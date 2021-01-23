Business highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:14 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours:DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKEPetrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

DCM13 BIZ-BUD-HALWACustomary 'Halwa Ceremony' kickstarts process of compilation Budget documentsNew Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the finance ministry on Saturday participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents.

DCM8 BIZ-ADANI-PROPAGANDAAdani Group says being targeted through false propaganda, manufactured online campaignNew Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Saturday said it is being targeted through false propaganda and a manufactured online campaign of malicious lies about its operations and will take actions such as filing court cases to protect its interests.

DCM5 BIZ-TELECOM-SECURITYTelcos want govt to clarify onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitivenessNew Delhi: Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is security breach in the network post implementation of National Security Directive (NSD) on the telecom sector, according to industry sources aware of the development. DCM3 BIZ-MARUTI SUZUKI-SWIFTMaruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Swift India's 'best-selling' car model in 2020New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its hatchback Swift has emerged as the best selling car model in India in 2020 with 1,60,700 units.

It's a massive, massive moment for us: Rahane tells teammates

Having led India to an incredible come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane called it a massive, massive moment for his players and lauded them for performing as a unit.Bowled out for a record low score of 36 in the ...

Golf-McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday. McIlroy, the world number six, was five shots off overnight leader H...

Witnessing a growth in demand among leisure and gradual pick- up in corporate segments: Oriental Hotels

Chennai, Jan 23 PTI Oriental Hotels Ltd, anassociate firm of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, is witnessinga growth in demand in leisure and gradual increase incorporate business segments, according to a top companyofficial.The company had de...

Britain says concerned by Russia's detention of peaceful protesters

Britain urged Russia to respect international human rights commitments following the detention of more than 1,000 people in Moscow and other Russian cities on Saturday at rallies demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.We are...
