Left Menu
Development News Edition

Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:08 IST
Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched on Monday
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.

The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.

''Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters,'' a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.

The e version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters' Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil translation of French book wins Romain Rolland Book Prize

The Tamil translation of Frenchnovel Le mariage de plaisir won the Romain Rolland BookPrize at the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival whichended here on Sunday.The winners of the prize are translator Dr S A VengadaSoupraya Nayagar ...

Ankola seeks MCA permission to select Vizay Hazare probables at earliest

Chief selector Salil Ankola has written to Mumbai Cricket Association MCA seeking permission to select probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the earliest to avoid a debacle of the team like during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Mumbai were ...

UN: Yemen's warring sides resume talks on prisoner exchange

Yemens warring sides Sunday resumed United Nations-backed negotiations over a prisoner swap, the world body said, more than three months after they completed the wars largest exchange.The talks in the Jordanian capital Amman between represe...

Former Law Commission vice-chairman N M Ghatate passes away

Senior lawyer and former vice-chairman of the Law Commission N M Ghatate died here on Sunday, his family said.He was 83.His wife Sheela said Ghatate was admitted at a private hospital for the last three days and passed away on Sunday.A seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021