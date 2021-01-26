Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian users of Signal messaging service say app blocked

Some still had access through desktop version of the app.State media did not report that the app was blocked and calls to authorities were not immediately returned Monday.Its not clear how many Signal users there are in Iran but many migrated to the app after Whatsapp updated its privacy policy in January.The Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram.Last week, Irans judiciary released the countrys telecom minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, on bail after he was summoned for prosecution.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:15 IST
Iranian users of Signal messaging service say app blocked

Iranian users of the Signal messaging service said Monday they have lost access to the app on their mobile devices.

Users in several neighbourhoods in the capital Tehran and at least three other major cities contacted by The Associated Press said access to the app was blocked gradually beginning in the afternoon. They said they could use the system through virtual private networks, services that shield internet users by encrypting their data traffic. Some still had access through desktop version of the app.

State media did not report that the app was blocked and calls to authorities were not immediately returned Monday.

It's not clear how many Signal users there are in Iran but many migrated to the app after Whatsapp updated its privacy policy in January.

The Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram.

Last week, Iran's judiciary released the country's telecom minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media and messaging systems.

Many Iranians, mostly youth, access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.

Emerging hard-liners in the country's parliament and other powerful bodies view social messaging services as part of “soft war” by the West against the Islamic Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Bigger than winning World Cup': Nepali climber on first winter ascent of K2

A team of Nepali climbers that made the first winter summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak, arrived back in the country to a heroes welcome on Tuesday from crowds of well-wishers. The 10 men, who climbed the 8,611 metre 28,251 foot K...

Morocco prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccination programme

Moroccos health ministry has started distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the country as it prepares to become the first African state to roll out a mass immunisation programme this week. Appointments have been made for health workers and ...

HP Governor leads R-Day celebrations in Shimla, public enthralled by cultural events

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag and took the salute of a march past at the state-level Republic Day function held at the historic Ri...

Ramaphosa raises concerns about COVID vaccine nationalism at WEF Dialogues

President Cyril Ramaphosa says poor countries desperately need COVID-19 vaccines as much as other nations that have already started vaccinating their citizens. We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and some cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021