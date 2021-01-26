Merkel hopes to step up work on digital tax with Biden administration
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development outlined last year the first major rewriting in a generation of international rules for taxing cross-border businesses like Google, Apple and Facebook. "I hope that with the new American administration we can now continue and intensify the work of the OECD on the minimum taxation of digital companies," Merkel told this week's World Economic Forum event by video conference.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:35 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she hoped to intensify work with the U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration on minimum taxation of digital companies. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development outlined last year the first major rewriting in a generation of international rules for taxing cross-border businesses like Google, Apple and Facebook.
"I hope that with the new American administration we can now continue and intensify the work of the OECD on the minimum taxation of digital companies," Merkel told this week's World Economic Forum event by video conference. She added that she hoped "that we will succeed in once again anchoring the central role of competition law globally and preventing the emergence of monopolies." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sources
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hold near highs, yields up on U.S. stimulus plans
U.S. House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
Goldman, JPMorgan, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. ban
South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talks