Google announces general availability of BeyondCorp Enterprise security solution

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 08:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Tuesday announced the general availability of BeyondCorp Enterprise, its new comprehensive zero trust product offering that enables secure web access with integrated threat and data protection, extending and replacing the BeyondCorp Remote Access.

"The adoption of zero trust is imperative for security modernization, and BeyondCorp Enterprise can help organizations overcome the challenges that come with the embrace of such a disruptive innovation," Google said.

Built around the principle of zero trust - access must be secured, authorized and granted based on knowledge of identities and devices and with no assumed trust in the network - Google's BeyondCorp Enterprise protects data, better safeguards users against threats in real-time and provides critical device information to inform access decisions, all benefits built right into the Chrome browser with no agents or extra software required.

"We've built these capabilities into Chrome in a way that gives IT and security teams flexibility around how to configure policies and set restrictions, while also giving administrators more visibility into potentially harmful or suspicious activities. Naturally, these threat and data protections are also extended to Chrome OS devices, which offer additional proactive and built-in security protections," Google explained in a blog post.

From enhanced malware and phishing prevention to sensitive data protection across the web, the new BeyondCorp Enterprise solution helps users build a more secure foundation for a modern, zero-trust architecture within their organization. Further, organizations can get more insights into potential risks or suspicious activity through cloud-based reporting.

"With BeyondCorp Enterprise, we manage security at the app level, which removes the need for traditional VPNs and associated risks. With BeyondCorp Enterprise and Chrome Enterprise working together, we have additional visibility and controls to help us keep our data secure," said Vaughn Washington, VP of Engineering at Deliveroo, a global food delivery company headquartered in the UK.

