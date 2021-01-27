Left Menu

Google in Taiwan marks 15th anniversary with new engineering facility

Now, to keep the momentum going, Google has opened the new campus with its own hardware engineering facility, the first and biggest outside the U.S, that will be used to develop products including Nest devices, Pixel phones, Chromecast and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Taiwan along with the third anniversary of bringing in the HTC family. To mark the occasion, the search giant today announced the opening of a new engineering facility in New Taipei City.

Taiwan is a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing which has contributed to the development of many Google products including Pixel phones, Nest devices, Chromebooks, and Chromecast, Google said.

At present, Google has offices across six cities in Taiwan while its workforce has grown ten times in the last five years. Now, to keep the momentum going, Google has opened the new campus with its own hardware engineering facility, the first and biggest outside the U.S, that will be used to develop products including Nest devices, Pixel phones, Chromecast and more.

Google in Taiwan also revealed plans to open another building in the same compound in 2023 to accommodate its future growth. Other long-term regional growth plans include:

  • In addition to its current offerings in software and hardware engineering, data centers, sales and business operations and marketing, Google will offer more opportunities for students interested in a career in tech by offering new internship roles in manufacturing engineering, Google Cloud and Technical Program Management.
  • Extension of the Google Taiwan Student Associate program that provides opportunities for students with disabilities to develop skills and on-the-job experience. The number of Google scholarships offered this year will be increased.
  • Google plans to introduce free online development courses related to Hardware, Software and Cloud to help potential candidates and individuals gain practical skills and prepare them for technical roles.

