Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.

Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) announced on Thursday that the tournament, which also doubles as a test event for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, will now take place May 1-4.

