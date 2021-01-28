Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until MayReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 07:00 IST
The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.
Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) announced on Thursday that the tournament, which also doubles as a test event for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, will now take place May 1-4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
