Left Menu

Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 07:00 IST
Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.

Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) announced on Thursday that the tournament, which also doubles as a test event for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, will now take place May 1-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel Consulate commemorates Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated by the Consulate General of Israel to South India Bengaluru on Wednesday in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions and clergy.According to an official release, the Consulate...

Braille signages provided for visually impaired persons at CSMT in Mumbai

Central Railways Mumbai division has introduced Braille signages at major entry points of Foot Overbridge FOB railings, major station offices, waiting rooms, lifts, water huts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT railway station...

Ravi Shankar Prasad meets three VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met three Village Level Entrepreneurs VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade. Misbah Hashmi, Sonu Bala and Baijanti Devi are entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres CSC in their...

US could reach 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by Feb 20

Washington DC US, January 28 ANISputnik The United States could have up to 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by February 20 under the current trajectory of decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021