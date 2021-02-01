Left Menu

CSIR-CMERI demonstrates innovative variants of Mob Control Vehicles

The demonstration was successfully carried out at Parade Ground, CRPF Group Centre, Gurugram recently. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:19 IST
The MCVs have been designed, developed and demonstrated by one of the CSIR’s constituent laboratory ‘Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute’ (CMERI) based in Durgapur, which had brought indigenous tractor revolution in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@CSIR_IND)

In a view to elevate modern technical support to paramilitary forces engaged in maintaining law and order situation; train and equip them with advanced options, CSIR has demonstrated its three innovative variants 'Compact, Medium, Heavy' category of Mob Control Vehicles (MCVs) to a team of MHA recommended members under the leadership of IG (RAF), CRPF. The demonstration was successfully carried out at Parade Ground, CRPF Group Centre, Gurugram recently. This is a first of its kind advanced indigenous design and feature development in the country.

The MCVs have been designed, developed and demonstrated by one of the CSIR's constituent laboratory 'Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute' (CMERI) based in Durgapur, which had brought indigenous tractor revolution in India. The Heavy category of these MCV prototypes has a 7.5-ton payload capacity. While the Medium category is of 2.5-ton payload capacity, the compact one is a tractor-based vehicle for easy manoeuvring. The key requirement and followed specifications have been evolved, formulated with the involvement of various designated stakeholders.

The prototypes consist of several independent operational units unified as per vehicle category and operational requirement during mob control. Few examples, the operational units are height adjustable front shovel, retractable protective front shield, all-around irritant spray system, foam spray system and tear smoke munitions system. The other capabilities are cabin pressurization system, retractable multi-barrel tear gas launcher with appropriate electronic vision systems, wide-angle surveillance, multi-channel video transmission system, GPS tracker and GPS navigator. The design architecture allows easy and fast customization in downstream products. The production versions of the MCVs can be tailor-made as per the actual requirements and functional priorities of the users so that their effectiveness in mob/riot control scenario can be augmented.

Other than IG (RAF) CRPF, DIG RAF, Comdtt RAF, DIG BSF, Director ODC VHF, 2-I/C Assam Riffles, DC CISF, DC ITBP, DC SSB, T Cmdr NSG, SSP JKPS, DCPs from Haryana Police, DIG, Comdtt and DCP from Maharashtra police, Scientists, Technical and Senior Officials from CSIR-CMERI and CSIR HQ also participated in the demonstration.

(With Inputs from PIB)

