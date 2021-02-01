Left Menu

Iran tests new satellite launcher - state media

Iran said on Monday it had successfully tested a satellite launcher to help achieve its "most powerful rocket engine", in a move likely to trigger protests from the United States and stoke tensions over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:15 IST
Iran tests new satellite launcher - state media
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran said on Monday it had successfully tested a satellite launcher to help achieve its "most powerful rocket engine", in a move likely to trigger protests from the United States and stoke tensions over Tehran's nuclear and missile programmes. The United States, Iran's long time foe, fears such long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denies the U.S. accusation.

The spokesman for Iran's Defence Ministry's aerospace operation, Ahmad Hosseini told state TV that "the test helped Iran to achieve its most powerful rocket engine ... the rocket can be launched using a mobile launching pad". "It is capable of carrying a single 220 kg satellite or up to 10 smaller ones," he said.

Iranian state TV showed the launch of the satellite-carrying rocket, or space launch vehicle. It did not say when the launch took place. "The Zuljanah is able to reach a height of 500 km ... The three-stage satellite launcher uses a combination of solid and liquid fuels. It uses solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third stage," state TV said.

In April 2020, Iran said it successfully launched the country's first military satellite into orbit, following repeated failed launch attempts in the previous months. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested the sarpanch of Gadretha gram panchayat in Baran district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an official said.The sarpanch had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a local for issuing leas...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetaryassistance to college students and literary bodies of thestate.Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 collegestudents were given Rs 1,500 each for purc...

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 20202021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021