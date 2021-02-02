Left Menu

Spain announces new tax fraud measures after wave of YouTubers move to Andorra

"I have been a Youtuber for the last 10 years paying almost half of what I have earned in taxes in Spain," he said on Twitter. They have not updated their catalogue of 'professions' since 1990." In Spain, anyone who earns above 300,000 euros per year must pay income tax of 47%, compared with a 10% flat rate charged by Andorra on earnings of more than 40,000 euros.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:17 IST
Spain announces new tax fraud measures after wave of YouTubers move to Andorra

Spain's tax agency said on Monday it would start using "big data" to track wealthy individuals who pretend to reside abroad for tax purposes.

The crackdown comes after some of Spain's most popular YouTube personalities moved their residency to Andorra, a wealthy microstate perched in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, with lower tax rates than its larger neighbours. As part of a push to harness more varied data, the agency will sift through as many as 70 different sources, including records from other tax payers, to highlight a few suspected fraudsters, a source with the agency said. The tax agency did not say what had motivated its clampdown.

Two weeks ago, Ruben Doblas, who posts YouTube videos under the moniker El Rubius, announced via livestream that he was moving to Andorra, stirring a debate in the Spanish media about where digital high-earners should pay their taxes. Other popular Spanish YouTube personalities such as TheGrefg, Vegetta777, Willyrex and Patry Jordan have already settled in Andorra.

Doblas has the world's 44th most popular YouTube channel with 3.9 million subscribers and an estimated annual income of up to $2.3 million, according to social media tracker SocialBlade. He defended his right to choose where to live and criticised Spanish tax authorities as out of touch. "I have been a Youtuber for the last 10 years paying almost half of what I have earned in taxes in Spain," he said on Twitter. "The tax laws were not prepared for this new wave of online creators in Spain. And they still aren't. They have not updated their catalogue of 'professions' since 1990."

In Spain, anyone who earns above 300,000 euros per year must pay income tax of 47%, compared with a 10% flat rate charged by Andorra on earnings of more than 40,000 euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could choreograph the moves....

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movies fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.The new series for the Disney streaming service will be created as part of a five-...

Mexican president sends initiative to modify electricity industry law to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador sent an initiative to Congress on Monday proposing to modify the electricity industry law to give preference to the energy produced by the state-owned CFE.Legislators are required to discuss the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021