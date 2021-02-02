Vivo X60 series may launch in India next month: Report

The Vivo X60 series - comprising the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ -may launch in India in March-end or early April, according to a new report.

While Vivo will launch the X60 Pro+ featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform in India, it's still uncertain whether it will be accompanied by the Vivo X60 or Vivo X60 Pro or both, 91Mobiles reported on Tuesday citing industry sources.

For those unaware, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro made their debut in China in late December 2020 whereas the top model i.e. the Vivo X60 Pro+ landed late last month in the country.

Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+

The Vivo X60 Pro+ boasts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that integrates the 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

In terms of optics, the phone houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens a 32-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 60x Super Zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast-charging.

Vivo X60 / X60 Pro

As for the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, both feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. While the Vivo X60 is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery, the Pro variant is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. Both support 33W fast-charging technology.

For photography, the Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. On the other hand, the X60 Pro's quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens.

The entire X60 series runs on Android 11-based OriginOS.