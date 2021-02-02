Left Menu

BEL to showcase capabilities at Aero India

02-02-2021
BEL to showcase capabilities at Aero India

Navratna Defence PSU BharatElectronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-artproducts and systems spanning every domain of its business, atAero India 2021 to be held from February 3 to 5 at the AirForce Station in Yelahanka, here.

BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by launching,demonstrating some of its new products and technologies, theBengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Some of the new products and technologies on display inthe area of Airborne & Space/Satellite Application includeSelf Protection Suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), Hand HeldField Signal Generator, Airborne & Ground Spread SpectrumModem, Backpack Anti Drone System, VPX architecture based SDRfor Air Borne platforms and Airborne Sonar.

Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as partof the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be on display,including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EWSystems and many others such as 2KW Fuel Cell, FO Gyro basedSensor Packaged Unit, Athremal Laser Transmitter, IR Jammer,Call Manager & Media Gateway, C-Band Tropo Power Amplifier andIR Seekers Missiles, it said.

Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligencesystems on display in the area of High Performance Computing &Artificial Intelligence Systems will include, RRO (Softwarebased solution), Secure Video Conferencing Solution, AutomaticTrain Supervision System for DMRC and Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center.

BEL will showcase its Land and Naval Products and Systemscomprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR(FMCW), Coastal Surveillance System, GBMES, Single CombatVehicle (QRSAM) and Weapon Control System, among others.

BEL will also display Communication and Laser basedproducts including MODEM for Troposcatter CommunicationSystem, Encryptors, Frequency Modulated Continuous- Wave(FMCW) Radar for Fog Vision and Drone Guard systems forRailways, 4G Secure Phone and 5G Tablet PC, and Electro Opticssegments.

Besides, products for non-applications like Ventilatorsand Dialysis Machine, and Smart City platforms with IoTComponents, will also be showcased.

''The highlight of BELs outdoor display will be MiniShelter based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APARon 4 x 4), WLR (Mountain Version) and Anti Drone System.

The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will bea force multiplier for any Defence force'', the statementadded.

