Poco M3 arrives in India: 6000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 48MP triple camera and more for Rs 10,999

Poco M3 has finally landed in India as the brand's latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone. The phone will go on sale on February 9 at 12 PM via Flipkart.

The Poco M3 carries a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 6GB+64GB base model and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant. It will be available in three color options- Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow.

As for the specifications, the Poco M3 boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a textured back panel and the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button.

The Poco M3 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1/2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel snapper whereas the back panel houses a triple camera array comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Mode, Movie frame, Time-lapse, Color-focus, Google Lens and other features.

Lastly, the Poco M3 is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging and boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO.