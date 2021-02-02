Left Menu

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday. "Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running ...successfully in Natanz," Kazem Gharibabadi said on Twitter. "Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow. There's more to come soon."

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:51 IST
Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running ...successfully in Natanz," Kazem Gharibabadi said on Twitter. "Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow. There's more to come soon."

