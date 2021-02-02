BRIEF-Instagram Says Introducing ‘Recently Deleted’Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:40 IST
Instagram: * INSTAGRAM SAYS INTRODUCING 'RECENTLY DELETED'
* INSTAGRAM SAYS ALSO ADDED PROTECTIONS TO HELP PREVENT HACKERS FROM COMPROMISING USERS' ACCOUNT AND DELETING POSTS SHARED * INSTAGRAM SAYS ROLLING OUT 'RECENTLY DELETED' FEATURE THAT ALLOW USERS REVIEW AND RESTORE DELETED CONTENT IN THE INSTAGRAM APP Source : https://bit.ly/3cygGvq
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)