BRIEF-Instagram Says Introducing ‘Recently Deleted’

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Instagram: * INSTAGRAM SAYS INTRODUCING 'RECENTLY DELETED'

* INSTAGRAM SAYS ALSO ADDED PROTECTIONS TO HELP PREVENT HACKERS FROM COMPROMISING USERS' ACCOUNT AND DELETING POSTS SHARED * INSTAGRAM SAYS ROLLING OUT 'RECENTLY DELETED' FEATURE THAT ALLOW USERS REVIEW AND RESTORE DELETED CONTENT IN THE INSTAGRAM APP Source : https://bit.ly/3cygGvq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

