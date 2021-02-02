BRIEF-Instagram Says Introducing ‘Recently Deleted’

Instagram: * INSTAGRAM SAYS INTRODUCING 'RECENTLY DELETED'

* INSTAGRAM SAYS ALSO ADDED PROTECTIONS TO HELP PREVENT HACKERS FROM COMPROMISING USERS' ACCOUNT AND DELETING POSTS SHARED * INSTAGRAM SAYS ROLLING OUT 'RECENTLY DELETED' FEATURE THAT ALLOW USERS REVIEW AND RESTORE DELETED CONTENT IN THE INSTAGRAM APP Source : https://bit.ly/3cygGvq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)