Google Meet now allows previewing video, audio before joining meeting

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-02-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 07:13 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google Meet has added the ability for users to preview how they will appear to others before joining a meeting.

The new functionality allows users to confirm that peripheral devices are properly configured and corrected, to check that the network connectivity is good as well as to understand the impact of noise cancellation on their audio (if it's available to their account).

With this new feature, users can detect issues like:

  • An unintentionally muted microphone
  • A secondary display monitor with a missing headphone or speaker connection
  • Other audio issues, such as poor sound quality, audio that's too loud, or your microphone amplifying background noises

Additionally, users can make adjustments to lighting and positioning to avoid dark or grainy video quality.

If a problem is detected, users will see a warning along with tips for troubleshooting common issues like granting browser permission to use the microphone or camera.

To use this new functionality, users need to click the "Check your audio and video" button before joining a meeting. This will open the "green room" where they can preview their audio and video quality.

The new to feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

