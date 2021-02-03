Digital technology key to profitability, sustainability: Ericsson report

Dematerialization efforts including moving data and applications to the cloud or the transition from physical to digital products and services will be key to greater profitability and sustainability in the future, according to a new report from Ericsson that surveyed white-collar workers and ICT decision-makers online.

Based on 5,000 responses from 11 markets, representing about 175 million employees globally, the Ericsson IndustryLab report says that almost 7 in 10 surveyed enterprises have already reached halfway or beyond in their dematerialization journey and the future will see more dematerialized enterprises leverage ICT solutions such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) devices, cloud and mobile technology for greater sustainability and higher profitability.

Digitalization represents an enormous opportunity to increase enterprise productivity and sustainability. Indeed, digital technology is a key enabler for tackling big challenges such as CO2 emissions and material usage Anders Erlandsson, Head of IndustryLab, Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab

More than 6 in 10 surveyed employees agreed that remote working habits are here to stay and almost 60 percent of white-collar work is expected to happen outside company premises by 2030.

According to the report, the transition to remote working will be fuelled by cellular connectivity, with over 6 in 10 enterprises set to use 5G devices by 2030. In addition to the savings on office maintenance, the switch to remote working will help enterprises set up new branches, contract personnel overseas, or run a worldwide cloud-based e-commerce business with cloud solutions.

Furthermore, enterprises are striving to do more than this to increase their sustainability. More than half of the surveyed enterprises already use renewable energy for most of their energy needs, a key component in the journey towards a net-zero carbon operation. Now, a staggering 8 in 10 decision-makers expect to make significant energy saving by 2030 through the move toward cloud solutions.