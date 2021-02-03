Left Menu

Digital technology key to profitability, sustainability: Ericsson report

In addition to the savings on office maintenance, the switch to remote working will help enterprises set up new branches, contract personnel overseas, or run a worldwide cloud-based e-commerce business with cloud solutions. The transition to remote working will be fuelled by cellular connectivity, with over 6 in 10 enterprises set to use 5G devices by 2030, the report says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:19 IST
Digital technology key to profitability, sustainability: Ericsson report
Representative image

Dematerialization efforts including moving data and applications to the cloud or the transition from physical to digital products and services will be key to greater profitability and sustainability in the future, according to a new report from Ericsson that surveyed white-collar workers and ICT decision-makers online.

Based on 5,000 responses from 11 markets, representing about 175 million employees globally, the Ericsson IndustryLab report says that almost 7 in 10 surveyed enterprises have already reached halfway or beyond in their dematerialization journey and the future will see more dematerialized enterprises leverage ICT solutions such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) devices, cloud and mobile technology for greater sustainability and higher profitability.

Digitalization represents an enormous opportunity to increase enterprise productivity and sustainability. Indeed, digital technology is a key enabler for tackling big challenges such as CO2 emissions and material usage

Anders Erlandsson, Head of IndustryLab, Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab

More than 6 in 10 surveyed employees agreed that remote working habits are here to stay and almost 60 percent of white-collar work is expected to happen outside company premises by 2030.

According to the report, the transition to remote working will be fuelled by cellular connectivity, with over 6 in 10 enterprises set to use 5G devices by 2030. In addition to the savings on office maintenance, the switch to remote working will help enterprises set up new branches, contract personnel overseas, or run a worldwide cloud-based e-commerce business with cloud solutions.

Furthermore, enterprises are striving to do more than this to increase their sustainability. More than half of the surveyed enterprises already use renewable energy for most of their energy needs, a key component in the journey towards a net-zero carbon operation. Now, a staggering 8 in 10 decision-makers expect to make significant energy saving by 2030 through the move toward cloud solutions.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, Hancock says

It is imperative that Britain stamps out any mutations of the novel coronavirus that have been detected in recent days and actions already taken to step up testing and contract tracing will help, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednes...

Czech Republic's coronavirus cases surpass one million

The Czech Republic reported 9,057 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country since last March to more than one million.The country of 10.7 million has reported 16,683 deaths in connection wit...

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

Britains GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro 180 million deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.In a joint statement on Wednesday, the part...

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

Microsoft said on Wednesday it supports Australias plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country.Microsoft has been positioning itself...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021