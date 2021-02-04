Left Menu

Myanmar internet providers block Facebook services after government order

Internet providers in Myanmar including state-owned telecom MPT were blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services in the country on Thursday, days after military leaders seized power in a coup. A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information overnight said Facebook would be blocked until Feb. 7 for the sake of "stability." Some users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access several Facebook services. Network monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed state-owned telecom MPT, which says it has 23 million users, had blocked Facebook as well as its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 04:28 IST
Myanmar internet providers block Facebook services after government order

Internet providers in Myanmar including state-owned telecom MPT were blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services in the country on Thursday, days after military leaders seized power in a coup.

A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information overnight said Facebook would be blocked until Feb. 7 for the sake of "stability." Some users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access several Facebook services.

Network monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed state-owned telecom MPT, which says it has 23 million users, had blocked Facebook as well as its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services. Norway's Telenor Asa said it had just blocked Facebook to comply with the directive. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone acknowledged the disruption.

"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information," he said. Half of Myanmar's 53 million people use Facebook, which for many is synonymous with the internet.

"Currently the people who are troubling the country's stability ... are spreading fake news and misinformation and causing misunderstanding among people by using Facebook," the Ministry letter said. Telenor expressed "grave concern" about the directive, which it said had been received by all mobile operators and internet service providers on Wednesday.

It said in a statement it was directing users to a message saying Facebook websites cannot be reached due to government order. "While the directive has legal basis in Myanmar law, Telenor does not believe that the request is based on necessity and proportionality, in accordance with international human rights law," it said.

On Tuesday, the military warned against the posting of what it said were rumors on social media that could incite rioting and cause instability. U.N. human rights investigators have previously said hate speech on Facebook had played a key role in fomenting violence in Myanmar. The company has said it was too slow to act in preventing misinformation and hate in the country.

This week, Facebook said it was treating the situation in Myanmar as an emergency and taking temporary measures to protect against harm such as removing content that praises or supports the coup, according to a spokeswoman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case

Victoria health officials believe 520 players and support staff connected with the Australian Open are at relatively low risk of having been exposed to the new coronavirus by a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker who tested positive for COVID...

With crowdfunding, UK homeless upskill to work on COVID-19 frontline

Homelessness in England is at a 14-year high Crowdfunding site Beam helps homeless people find new careers Most those employed through Beam in 2020 became COVID-19 key workers By Lin TaylorLONDON, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With h...

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's palm oil-powered 'green diesel' fuels threat to forests

Jakarta increasing share of palm oil in biodiesel Goal of 100 green diesel could boost palm oil demand Calls for ban on new palm plantations to be extended By Michael TaylorKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndonesias ambi...

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021