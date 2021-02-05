Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 rolls out for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest open beta update comes with several fixes for the camera, ambient display, and the clock as well.

OnePlus has warned users that the open beta may be less stable than stable MP builds and has recommended making a full system back-up before installing this build.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus Nord, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us," OnePlus wrote in an official forum post.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord:

System

Optimized UI display effects of work-life balance

Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen

Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode

Camera

Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures

Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played

Ambient Display

Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated

Clock