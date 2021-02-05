Left Menu

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 rolls out for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has warned users that the open beta may be less stable than stable MP builds and has recommended making a full system back-up before installing this build.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:43 IST
Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 rolls out for OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest open beta update comes with several fixes for the camera, ambient display, and the clock as well.

OnePlus has warned users that the open beta may be less stable than stable MP builds and has recommended making a full system back-up before installing this build.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus Nord, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us," OnePlus wrote in an official forum post.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord:

System

  • Optimized UI display effects of work-life balance
  • Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen
  • Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode

Camera

  • Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures
  • Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played

Ambient Display

  • Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated

Clock

  • Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First-ever International Day of Human Fraternity focuses on tolerance

Around the world, deep-seated discrimination, acts of intolerance and hate crimes persist against people simply because of their religion or belief, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, he said in a video broadcast during a commemorativ...

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarhs Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the L...

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state p...

UNHCR applauds restoration of US resettlement program

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Bidens plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States, saying it would send a powerful sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021