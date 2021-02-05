Left Menu

Airbus partners with HyperVerge to generate intelligence using satellite images

Airbus announced on Friday it has entered into a partnership with start up HyperVerge to generate intelligence and insights using algorithm that detects changes on satellite images.What HyperVerge does is it helps people understand what are the changes that are happening on the ground by looking at satellite imagery, Siddharth Balachandran, Airbus BizLab Leader, India, told PTI.This change detection will provide industry-specific insights to facilitate better decision making in various domains such as urban planning, defence and security.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:53 IST
Airbus partners with HyperVerge to generate intelligence using satellite images

Airbus announced on Friday it has entered into a partnership with start up HyperVerge to generate intelligence and insights using algorithm that detects changes on satellite images.

''What HyperVerge does is it helps people understand what are the changes that are happening on the ground by looking at satellite imagery,'' Siddharth Balachandran, Airbus BizLab Leader, India, told PTI.

This change detection will provide industry-specific insights to facilitate better decision making in various domains such as urban planning, defence and security. The partnership has been entered between OneAtlas, Airbus's geospatial digital platform that delivers satellite images, analytics and services, and the Bengaluru-based startup.

''Assume that you are monitoring the highway development using satellite imagery. When you start looking at a satellite imagery within a span of a month, you will be able to detect what are the changes and what sort of progress is happening using the algorithm that this start up brings into the platform,'' Balachandran said.

''It is an algorithm that helps change detection on satellite imagery,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a U.S. departure

Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against U.S. troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. He was badly burned in the fighting. Now, he fears the departure of the Americans he once battled. ...

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump's impeachment

About half of Americans say the Senate should vote to convict former President Donald Trump at the end of his impeachment trial, even though a majority think he bears at least some blame for the Capitol insurrection.Thats according to a sur...

Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.The foreign ministry said in a statement...

U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high USD 679 billion

The U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7 per cent last year to USD 679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded President Donald Trumps attempts to rebalance Americas trade with the rest of the world....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021