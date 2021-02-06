OnePlus 7/7T series get Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2
Late last month, OnePlus announced the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7/7T series and now the company is rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as well as for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.
Further, OnePlus has advised all users to make a full system back-up before installing this build as they are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs.
Here's the complete changelog for the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 7/7T series:
System
- Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper
- Improved power consumption in some scenarios
- Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience
- Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time
- Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar
- Fixed the issue that 'Tips & Support' is not displayed in the Settings
Camera
- Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode
Ambient Display
- Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature (Only OP7 Pro) (Go to: Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > Always-on ambient display)
