OnePlus 7/7T series get Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2

Late last month, OnePlus announced the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7/7T series and now the company is rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as well as for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Apart from some fixes, the latest open beta builds bring the Always-on ambient display feature for the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro, with the company warning that enabling the AOD feature will lead to increased power consumption in this build and the issue will be optimized in the upcoming builds.

Further, OnePlus has advised all users to make a full system back-up before installing this build as they are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs.

Here's the complete changelog for the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 7/7T series:

System

Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper

Improved power consumption in some scenarios

Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience

Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time

Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar

Fixed the issue that 'Tips & Support' is not displayed in the Settings

Camera

Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode

Ambient Display