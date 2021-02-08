Science News Roundup: An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Freed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX, industry sources said. The 57-year-old Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's second-richest person behind Musk, said last week he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce company as he looks to focus on personal projects.

