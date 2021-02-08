Left Menu

Science News Roundup: An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Freed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX, industry sources said. The 57-year-old Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's second-richest person behind Musk, said last week he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce company as he looks to focus on personal projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters

National Rifle Association of India NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing B...

Scarred by riot, U.S. Capitol a fortress for Trump impeachment trial

Less than five weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress.An 8-foot 2.5-meter tall fence encircles the U.S. governments traditionally op...

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021