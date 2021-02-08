Science News Roundup: An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Science News Roundup: An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdriveDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive
Freed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX, industry sources said. The 57-year-old Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's second-richest person behind Musk, said last week he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce company as he looks to focus on personal projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk's
- Jeff Bezos
- Musk
- Bezos
- Blue Origin
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO; Andy Jassy named successor
Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to move to role of executive chair in third quarter