Apple Inc contractor Wistron says its Karnataka operations to resume soon

Shut since December followingviolence owing to labour unrest at its Karnataka facility,Wistron, Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc, saidon Tuesday its operations here will start soon, as the stategovernment asserted it was ready to extend all cooperation.

''We are looking forward to restarting our operationsand welcoming back team members,'' David Shen, CEO WistronSmart Devices, said in a statement.

He said since the violent incident at theirNarasapura facility in Kolar district in December last year,the company has been working hard on improving across theboard to raise standards and fix the issues.

''All employees have been promptly and fully paid,and we implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensureeveryone is paid correctly and provided the correctdocumentation going forward,'' Shen added.

The company official said Wistron will be deliveringenhanced training programmes for all workers.

According to him, the management has put in a placea new system for workers to get information and raise anyconcerns they may have, anonymously.

While thanking the employees for their patience andsupport, Shen said the firm has worked through correctiveactions.

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar told PTIcompany officials were willing to start their operations fromFebruary 15.

''There may be delay of a day or two in resuming theiroperations but they are serious about it,'' Hebbar said.

He assured the company that the Karnataka governmentwas ready to extend all cooperation to ensure that themanufacturing facility starts.

''It is not just about Wistron but our support is toeveryone who is willing to set up an industry in Karnataka,''Hebbar added.

Over 4,000 employees on contract went on a rampageover non-payment of their wages.

The company had sacked its vice president overseeingits business in India, as it admitted that some workers werenot paid correctly or on time, and offered an apology.

