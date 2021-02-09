Renault India announces mass production of KIGER from city plant

Renault India announces mass production of KIGER from city plantPTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:48 IST
Automaker Renault India on Tuesdayannounced that mass production of its latest compact SUVKIGER at its manufacturing facility here has commenced.
Dispatch of its 'brand new' model has started to thecompany's network of over 500 dealerships across the country,a Renault India release here said.
''Renault India has commenced the mass production of itsbrand new compact SUV Renault KIGER at its world leadingmanufacturing facility in Chennai.'' ''Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionaryproducts to be first launched in India, followed by othermarkets,'' the release added.
