Left Menu

Giant leap for womankind? Europe's space agency wants more female astronauts

"Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities," he said in a statement on Monday. NASA, the U.S. space agency, announced plans last year to send the first female astronaut to the moon by 2024 through its Artemis moon programme.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST
Giant leap for womankind? Europe's space agency wants more female astronauts
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Feb 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Space - the next frontier for gender equality? Europe's space agency launched a mission this week to take on more women astronauts as it kicked off its first recruitment campaign for more than a decade.

Nearly 60 years since the first human blasted off into space, women account for just 11% of the 560 people who have traveled beyond the earth's atmosphere, according to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. But following in the footsteps of NASA, the Paris-headquartered European Space Agency (ESA) said it wanted to ensure greater diversity among its astronauts.

"Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously," said David Parker, the agency's director of human and robotic exploration. "Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities," he said in a statement on Monday.

NASA, the U.S. space agency, announced plans last year to send the first female astronaut to the moon by 2024 through its Artemis moon programme. Still, there have been some missteps along the way. NASA was forced to postpone the first all-female space walk in March 2019 because it did not have a spacesuit in the right size.

The historic space walk was completed later that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 81.42 per cent voter turnout

Eds updating with final voter percentage turnout Amaravati, Feb 9 PTI The first phase of polling for2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.42per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here onTuesday.The SEC, h...

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...

Ahead of Pak Senate polls, video of PTI lawmakers receiving bribes in 2018 surfaces

A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs PTI lawmakers receiving bribes before the Senate elections in 2018 has surfaced on the social media amid the ongoing war of words between Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government and the Opposition on th...

Snow hits transport in Germany's coldest February in almost a decade

Heavy snowfall across Germany has disrupted flights and road and rail travel, with locked-down Germans warned to stay home as temperatures plunge to their lowest so far this winter. Thousands of people in and around the southern city of Nur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021