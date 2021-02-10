Left Menu

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Smartphone users have switched to larger devices in recent years as they devour more video content on-the-go and binge on visually rich social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat. J.P. Morgan analyst William Yang said in a note last week that weak demand for the smaller iPhone 12 and 12 mini might lead Apple to stop production of the mini in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 04:50 IST
Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Inc's iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5% of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its flagship device. Smartphone users have switched to larger devices in recent years as they devour more video content on-the-go and binge on visually rich social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.

J.P. Morgan analyst William Yang said in a note last week that weak demand for the smaller iPhone 12 and 12 mini might lead Apple to stop production of the mini in the second quarter. "The product mix adjustment is well expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise," Yang added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. The company launched a smaller variant of the iPhone 12 model last year, but demand for the smaller smartphones seems to be weaker, compared to the high-end iPhone 12 Pros and the older iPhone 11s.

"This is in line with what we're seeing in the broader global market, where screens under 6.0" now account for around 10% share of all smartphones sold," Counterpoint analyst Tom Kang said. Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual last year, but an expanded number of models and new look tapped pent-up demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Last month, the Cupertino, California-based company reported $65.60 billion in quarterly revenue from its iPhones business, beating a record it had set three years ago. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Mwb7Tr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Dermapharm aims to start making Pfizer shot at second site by May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Incs iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5 of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its fl...

Soccer-Juventus hold Inter to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.Romelu Lukaku and L...

N.Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with S.Korea, external affairs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.Kim called last month for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United Sta...

Athletics-Tsegay smashes 1500m indoor world record

Ethiopias Gudaf Tsegay smashed the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds in Lievin, France on Tuesday, beating Laura Muir, who became the first British woman to break the four-minute barrier when finishing second. Tsegay blew the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021