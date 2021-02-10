Left Menu

Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID

San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Employees who dont live near an office or have roles that dont require an office will work remotely full-time, Salesforce said.

PTI | Oakland | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:29 IST
Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Other major tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook have made similar announcements. Salesforce, which is the city's largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will let most of its employers work from home at least part-time permanently. This means people will be in the office anywhere from one to three days a week. Employees who don't live near an office or have roles that don't require an office will work remotely full-time, Salesforce said. Some workers whose jobs require them to be in a physical office will continue to go into work. Salesforce said its work-from-anywhere plan offers the company better ways to broaden its workforce to new geographies and new communities beyond "traditional city centers.'' "And creating more flexible schedules removes hurdles that may make it more difficult to be in the office daily — from picking up kids to caring for sick family members,'' the company said on its website. Salesforce said it made the decision based on feedback from employees. While 80% of its workers surveyed wanted to have some connection to a physical office, nearly half said they wanted to go in only a few times a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC Test Rankings: Root's double ton guides him to third spot, Kohli slips to fifth

England skipper Joe Root attained the third spot in the latest ICC Test rankings after scoring double ton while India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to fifth place following a 227-run defeat in the first Test. Root, in his 100th Test, smashed ...

No evidence against Arnab in TRP case chargesheet: Republic TV to HC

ARG Outlier Media,the companythat runs all Republic TV channels, has told the Bombay HighCourt that the Mumbai polices charge sheet in the fake TRPscam did not disclose any evidence against Republic TV and itseditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, ...

Wanted to make 'Monster Hunter' for over a decade: director Paul W S Anderson

Hollywood director Paul W S Anderson, best known for his big budget Resident Evil franchise, says he is proud of his latest film Monster Hunter as it gave him a chance to interpret the story in real locations with minimum reliance on CGI te...

Maha: Three held for possession on pangolin in Raigad district

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged possession of pangolin in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, an official said on Wednesday.A team from the forest departments of Roha and Mahadon Monday intercepted an autorickshaw on Mumbai-Goa Highway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021