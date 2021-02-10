IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has launched its TCS AWS Business Unit (BU) that will focus on helping enterprise customers drive superior business outcomes using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The dedicated group within TCS brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS, a statement said.

TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernisation, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging AWS, it added.

**** *upGrad partners with Loyola Institute of Business Administration Edutech platform upGrad on Wednesday said it has partnered with Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) to train and prepare professionals for a future-ready global workforce. The partnership also marks upGrad's foray into two new disciplines of Human Resource and Healthcare, along with two other executive programmes into the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), a statement said.

As part of the partnership, four new 11-month postgraduate programmes have been announced that will offer subject knowledge across the areas of AI & ML, Business Analytics, Healthcare Management, and Human Resource Management. The first cohort is scheduled to commence on March 31, 2021.

*****Honeywell, Idemia partner to develop intelligent building solutions Smart solutions provider Honeywell has partnered with Idemia, an augmented identity solutions provider to create and cultivate an intelligent building ecosystem.

The alliance will integrate Honeywell's security and building management systems with Idemia's biometric-based access control systems to create frictionless, safer and more efficient buildings, a statement said on Wednesday.

The integrated offerings will allow building operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents by providing an incident workflow package that allows Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be configured, reducing compliance exceptions, security risks and response times, it added.

