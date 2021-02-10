Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST
Business briefs

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has launched its TCS AWS Business Unit (BU) that will focus on helping enterprise customers drive superior business outcomes using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The dedicated group within TCS brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS, a statement said.

TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernisation, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging AWS, it added.

**** *upGrad partners with Loyola Institute of Business Administration Edutech platform upGrad on Wednesday said it has partnered with Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) to train and prepare professionals for a future-ready global workforce. The partnership also marks upGrad's foray into two new disciplines of Human Resource and Healthcare, along with two other executive programmes into the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), a statement said.

As part of the partnership, four new 11-month postgraduate programmes have been announced that will offer subject knowledge across the areas of AI & ML, Business Analytics, Healthcare Management, and Human Resource Management. The first cohort is scheduled to commence on March 31, 2021.

*****Honeywell, Idemia partner to develop intelligent building solutions Smart solutions provider Honeywell has partnered with Idemia, an augmented identity solutions provider to create and cultivate an intelligent building ecosystem.

The alliance will integrate Honeywell's security and building management systems with Idemia's biometric-based access control systems to create frictionless, safer and more efficient buildings, a statement said on Wednesday.

The integrated offerings will allow building operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents by providing an incident workflow package that allows Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be configured, reducing compliance exceptions, security risks and response times, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max India reports Rs 13 cr net loss in Dec qtr

Max India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had logged a net profit of Rs 347.22 crore a year ago. However, the loss in Q3 FY21 narrowed sequentially from Rs 1...

Biden budget nominee would support raising minimum wage

Neera Tanden, President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday she would support raising the U.S. minimum wage, without giving a target for a higher rate.Absolutely, she said at her U.S. Senat...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021