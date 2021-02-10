Patnaik rolls out 9 online services of State Transport

As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiklaunched several popular services of the State TransportAuthority Wednesday, the transport offices across the state gopaperless enabling the citizens to get the services onlinefrom any place any time.

As many as nine services were rolled out virtually bythe chief minister at a function here.

It included vehicle registration, auto approval of goods andcontract carriage permits, special permits for buses, onlineapplication of international driving permit, renewal ofregistration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the stateand learners license through mobile APP.

The freedom to choose any transport office of the statefor vehicle related services will be a relieve for thousandsof people, Patnaik said, adding the long queues in front ofthe transport offices will soon be a thing of past.

The chief minister said that the state government iscommitted to provide citizen-centric services in a hassle-freemanner through online process, system improvement andautomation.

Stressing on importance of the transport sector in dailylife,Patnaik said the vehicle registration process has beenmade paperless and contactless.

He said that Odisha is the first state in the countryusing the platform of NIC to introduce document upload throughdigital signature with auto number generation, therebydispensing with the submission of paper documents at the localRoad Transport Offices, and allowing the owner to register thevehicle at any transport office of the state.

The state is also the first to introduce learner licenseapplication in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E-Governance Division, he said while congratulating the StateTransport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre-eminence in application of digital technology.

Outlining the services of the transport department,Commerce & Transport minister Sri Padmanabh Behera said thetransport services in the state have been made people-centric.

The online services available now are: automated andhassle-free vehicle registration, auto approval of contractcarriage permit, auto approval of goods carriage permit, autoapproval of inter state special permit for buses and autoapproval of inter region special permit for buses.

In addition to this, other services a citwizen can availdigitally included international driving permit, learnerslicense in UMANG mobile app, renewal of registration in anyRTO and transfer of ownership in any RTO.

An official said whenever a citizen buys a vehicle, thedealer applies online, scans the required documents, uploadsthe documents through his digital signature.

As soon as the tax is paid, the system auto assigns theregistration number instantly.

No physical paper is submitted and no one is required tovisit the RTO.

The buyer has the option to register the vehicle in anyRTO of the state without any physical visit to any RTO, hesaid.

