Left Menu

Patnaik rolls out 9 online services of State Transport

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:51 IST
Patnaik rolls out 9 online services of State Transport
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiklaunched several popular services of the State TransportAuthority Wednesday, the transport offices across the state gopaperless enabling the citizens to get the services onlinefrom any place any time.

As many as nine services were rolled out virtually bythe chief minister at a function here.

It included vehicle registration, auto approval of goods andcontract carriage permits, special permits for buses, onlineapplication of international driving permit, renewal ofregistration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the stateand learners license through mobile APP.

The freedom to choose any transport office of the statefor vehicle related services will be a relieve for thousandsof people, Patnaik said, adding the long queues in front ofthe transport offices will soon be a thing of past.

The chief minister said that the state government iscommitted to provide citizen-centric services in a hassle-freemanner through online process, system improvement andautomation.

Stressing on importance of the transport sector in dailylife,Patnaik said the vehicle registration process has beenmade paperless and contactless.

He said that Odisha is the first state in the countryusing the platform of NIC to introduce document upload throughdigital signature with auto number generation, therebydispensing with the submission of paper documents at the localRoad Transport Offices, and allowing the owner to register thevehicle at any transport office of the state.

The state is also the first to introduce learner licenseapplication in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E-Governance Division, he said while congratulating the StateTransport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre-eminence in application of digital technology.

Outlining the services of the transport department,Commerce & Transport minister Sri Padmanabh Behera said thetransport services in the state have been made people-centric.

The online services available now are: automated andhassle-free vehicle registration, auto approval of contractcarriage permit, auto approval of goods carriage permit, autoapproval of inter state special permit for buses and autoapproval of inter region special permit for buses.

In addition to this, other services a citwizen can availdigitally included international driving permit, learnerslicense in UMANG mobile app, renewal of registration in anyRTO and transfer of ownership in any RTO.

An official said whenever a citizen buys a vehicle, thedealer applies online, scans the required documents, uploadsthe documents through his digital signature.

As soon as the tax is paid, the system auto assigns theregistration number instantly.

No physical paper is submitted and no one is required tovisit the RTO.

The buyer has the option to register the vehicle in anyRTO of the state without any physical visit to any RTO, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max India reports Rs 13 cr net loss in Dec qtr

Max India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had logged a net profit of Rs 347.22 crore a year ago. However, the loss in Q3 FY21 narrowed sequentially from Rs 1...

Biden budget nominee would support raising minimum wage

Neera Tanden, President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday she would support raising the U.S. minimum wage, without giving a target for a higher rate.Absolutely, she said at her U.S. Senat...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021