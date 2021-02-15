Left Menu

Creative Monkey Games ties with Matthew Hayden for Haydos380

Creative Monkey Games, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in India has partnered with former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:53 IST
Creative Monkey Games ties with Matthew Hayden for Haydos380
Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Creative Monkey Games, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in India has partnered with former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India.The game Haydos380 will be available worldwide and is launching in April. Users can pre-register at www.haydos380.com to ensure they will be one of the first to play the game at the soft launch in just a few weeks before the main launch later in the year. On the development, Deepak Aravind, CEO, Creative Monkey Games, said: "We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Mathew Hayden for Haydos380. Our vision is to reach billions of people around the world through high-quality and addictive games and earn their smiles. We want to develop and offer top-notch gaming experiences with the upgraded market trends to people across the globe. Haydos380 will definitely entertain Cricket lovers and be a trendsetter."

Matthew Hayden explains: "Last year I had the pleasure of providing audio commentary for a mobile game. It was a lot of fun, and as luck would have it, the opportunity came up to co-develop my own game and I went for it. Haydos380 was born and here I am, back on the pitch." "For me what makes this game special, is that I have been able to partner with a company in a country I love, 'India', and have them bring to the game my love of Australian cricket culture! In many ways it's Australia's first cricket game", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.Rotating power...

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to make history as head of WTO; Erdogan says U.S. supports militants who executed Turkish forces in Iraq and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Erdogan says U.S. supports militants who executed Turkish forces in IraqTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States on Monday of supporting Kurdish militants who Ankara says...

Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing

Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Indonesias main island of Java that killed at least 10 people, with rescuers digging desperately with their bare hands and farm tools on Monday to locate nine missing people, including four children...

JLR to become net zero carbon biz by 2039; Jaguar to be all-electric brand from 2025

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced plans to become a net zero carbon business by 2039 for which its Jaguar brand will become an all-electric luxury vehicle marque from 2025. Announcing the new global strategy Reimagine,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021