Creative Monkey Games ties with Matthew Hayden for Haydos380

Creative Monkey Games, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in India has partnered with former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India.The game Haydos380 will be available worldwide and is launching in April. Users can pre-register at www.haydos380.com to ensure they will be one of the first to play the game at the soft launch in just a few weeks before the main launch later in the year. On the development, Deepak Aravind, CEO, Creative Monkey Games, said: "We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Mathew Hayden for Haydos380. Our vision is to reach billions of people around the world through high-quality and addictive games and earn their smiles. We want to develop and offer top-notch gaming experiences with the upgraded market trends to people across the globe. Haydos380 will definitely entertain Cricket lovers and be a trendsetter."

Matthew Hayden explains: "Last year I had the pleasure of providing audio commentary for a mobile game. It was a lot of fun, and as luck would have it, the opportunity came up to co-develop my own game and I went for it. Haydos380 was born and here I am, back on the pitch." "For me what makes this game special, is that I have been able to partner with a company in a country I love, 'India', and have them bring to the game my love of Australian cricket culture! In many ways it's Australia's first cricket game", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)