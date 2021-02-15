Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln Varian buy - sources

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:55 IST
EU antitrust regulators are set to grant conditional clearance to German health group Siemens Healthineers' $16.4-billion bid for U.S. peer Varian Medical Systems Inc, three people familiar with the matter said.

The EU green light will come after Siemens Healthineers last month offered concessions to address competition concerns about interoperability, the sources said. Such a measure enables computer systems and software to work with each other.

