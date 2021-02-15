EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln Varian buy - sources

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln Varian buy - sourcesReuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:55 IST
EU antitrust regulators are set to grant conditional clearance to German health group Siemens Healthineers' $16.4-billion bid for U.S. peer Varian Medical Systems Inc, three people familiar with the matter said.
The EU green light will come after Siemens Healthineers last month offered concessions to address competition concerns about interoperability, the sources said. Such a measure enables computer systems and software to work with each other.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Siemens Healthineers
- U.S.
- Siemens Healthineers'
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363 - RKI
India to emerge as most resilient economy after Germany in 2021: PHDCCI
Austria, Germany to take Portugal virus patients
German military to send medical staff and equipment to Portugal
German military to send medical staff and equipment to Portugal