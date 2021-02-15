Left Menu

Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting,' says Kremlin

An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn't have them," Peskov said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:28 IST
Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting,' says Kremlin

An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? "Very interesting," the Kremlin said on Monday.

Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" "It would be a great honour to speak with you," Musk, the world's richest man, added in a follow-up tweet in Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react." Clubhouse, a San Francisco-based app that was launched last year requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join. It offers a selection of audio chat rooms that are divided by topic.

Putin, a former KGB officer who once described the Internet as a CIA project, has for years styled himself as suspicious of modern technology. "We want to figure it out first. President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn't have them," Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

 Oppn stands with 'anti-India' forces in its attack on Modi: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, the BJP on Monday said these parties, especially the Congress, have always stood with anti-India forces in their bid to attac...

Bank credit grows by 5.93 pc, deposits by 11.06 pc

Bank credit grew 5.93 per cent to Rs 107.05 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.06 per cent to Rs 147.98 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended January 31, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 101.05 l...

Washington says "eager" to work with new WTO DG

The U.S. delegate to the World Trade Organization said on Monday he was eager to work with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was appointed director-general by consensus at a closed-door meeting.The United States is committed to working closely with D...

Rare deep freeze leaves more than 2 million Texas customers without power

A rare deep freeze in Texas that raised demand for power forced the U.S. states electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts that left more than 2 million customers without power.The PowerOutage.us website - an ongoing proj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021