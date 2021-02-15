Left Menu

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source. The policy, which comes into effect on Jan 1.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:42 IST
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.

The policy, which comes into effect on Jan 1. 2024, is designed to encourage foreign firms to open a permanent local presence that would help create local jobs, SPA reported. Foreign firms have for years used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for their regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi policy will apply to government agencies, institutions and funds, the source was quoted as saying, with new regulations to be issued this year. Once it comes into effect, it would increase efficiency of state spending, help keep capital within the country and guarantee the main goods and services purchased by the government were of local origin, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has pledged to open up the kingdom and diversify its economy under a series of reforms since his father, the king, made him next in line to the throne in 2017. SPA earlier this month reported 24 foreign companies had announced their intention to open regional offices in Saudi Arabia, including PepsiCo and Tim Hortons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021