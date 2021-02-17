Left Menu

Samsung's HBM-PIM to address memory/power challenges for HPC, AI computing

Samsung's HBM-PIM integrates into existing systems and does not require any hardware or software changes. The new architecture, when applied to the company's existing HBM2 Aquabolt solution, is claimed to deliver over twice the system performance whilst reducing energy consumption by over 70 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:20 IST
Samsung's HBM-PIM to address memory/power challenges for HPC, AI computing
Samsung's HBM-PIM solution Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has developed High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), the industry's first processing-in-memory (PIM) solution with artificial intelligence (AI) processing power, the South Korean technology giant announced on Wednesday.

The HBM-PIM solution will accelerate large-scale processing in data centres, high performance computing (HPC) systems and AI-enabled mobile applications.

While most of today's computing systems are based on the von Neumann architecture, which uses separate processor and memory units to carry out millions of intricate data processing tasks, the news solution brings processing power directly to where the data is stored, enabling parallel processing and minimizing data movement. This is achieved by placing a DRAM-optimized AI engine inside each memory bank, a storage sub-unit.

Samsung's HBM-PIM integrates into existing systems and does not require any hardware or software changes. The new architecture, when applied to the company's existing HBM2 Aquabolt solution, is claimed to deliver over twice the system performance whilst reducing energy consumption by over 70 percent.

"Our groundbreaking HBM-PIM is the industry's first programmable PIM solution tailored for diverse AI-driven workloads such as HPC, training and inference. We plan to build upon this breakthrough by further collaborating with AI solution providers for even more advanced PIM-powered applications," said Kwangil Park, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's paper on the HBM-PIM will be presented at the 2021 edition of the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), an annual conference for the presentation of advances in solid-state circuits and systems-on-a-chip, held virtually through February 22.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Vehicular movement halted after suspicious object found near Rajouri

The movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri has been halted on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road. The object looked like a pressure cooker wrapped in white plastic ...

Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to Rs 2,000 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government hasdecided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants atgovernment schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday.Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in thestate would get Rs 2,000 per head each m...

Lockdown to be eased in Australian Open city

Australias second-largest city will relax its third pandemic lockdown, with authorities saying they have contained the spread of a coronavirus cluster centered on a hotel. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says most of the pandemic rest...

Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021