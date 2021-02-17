Realme reveals first official look at Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme has finally revealed the first look of its upcoming budget-friendly 5G smartphone - the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The company took to its community page to reveal the first official look at the phone.

The first look reveals that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will have a vertical triple camera setup and Narzo branding at the bottom left corner of the rear panel.

In a post on the community page, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced a new program - Madhav's Tech Squad- to give fans an exclusive privilege to try and test the company's products ahead of the official launch. As part of the program, select community members will get a chance to use the products - starting with the upcoming narzo series smartphones- and share their experiences with the community.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specs and features

Recent leaks have suggested that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Realme Q2 which was launched in China late last year.

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset will have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G octa-core processor and run on Android 11 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone's triple camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there will be 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

Connectivity options onboard the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will likely include 5G (SA/NSA); WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; GPS, and USB Type-C port. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to be launched at the end of this month. The Pro model will likely be accompanied by Narzo 30A.