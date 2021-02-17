Left Menu

Clubhouse emerges as platform for Thai dissidents, government issues warning

Since the protests started, at least 59 people have been summoned or charged under Thailand's "lese majeste" law against insulting or defaming the king. AUDIENCE GROWS The Thai government regularly uses a cyber crime law to prosecute critics of the monarchy on national security grounds.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:33 IST
Clubhouse emerges as platform for Thai dissidents, government issues warning

Thailand warned users of Clubhouse on Wednesday not to break the law after the audio social media app emerged almost overnight as a platform for discussion of the monarchy, the latest example of the fast-growing app drawing the ire of governments in Asia. Digital minister Puttipong Punnakanta said the Thai authorities were watching Clubhouse users, and political groups on the app were distorting information and potentially violating laws.

A large number of Thai users joined Clubhouse in recent days after Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent Japan-based critic of the Thai palace, joined on Friday and started discussing the monarchy. Clubhouse, launched last year, lets users host audio chats. It has surged in popularity in the past couple of months, especially after Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on it last month.

"What needs to be spoken will be spoken. It is risky but it must be encouraged, as the more we speak about it the more such discussions become the norm," Pavin, who had gained more than 70,000 followers in his first five days on the app, told Reuters. "These exercises help boost courage." Youth protests last year focused on demands for reforms to the royal system in Thailand, a subject long considered taboo. Since the protests started, at least 59 people have been summoned or charged under Thailand's "lese majeste" law against insulting or defaming the king.

AUDIENCE GROWS The Thai government regularly uses a cyber crime law to prosecute critics of the monarchy on national security grounds. It has previously cracked down on such criticisms on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Pavin's audience grew from around 300 on Friday to over 12,000 on Tuesday night, when he discussed King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a room that quickly reached the app's maximum capacity. Other rooms criticising the Thai government and the use of the lese majeste law are also popular, with many exiled critics speaking about their experiences. The app's quick rise has drawn the attention of other governments in the region. Earlier this month, China blocked access to the app after a brief period when thousands of mainland users joined in discussions often censored in China, including about Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong's National Security Law.

Some Hong Kong pro-democracy activists have gained thousands of followers on the app, although users there appear so far to have stopped short of hosting public discussions about reviving protests that might attract Beijing's wrath. On Wednesday, Indonesia said Clubhouse had yet to register with authorities and could be banned if it failed to comply with local regulations.

Indonesia, which compels tech platforms to register, has already banned Reddit, Vimeo, and scores of pornography sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the rail roko called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centres ...

Inspect facilities of trust which has custody of hippo of Asiad Circus: HC to AWBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to visit the premises of a religious trust in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a 9-year-old hippopotamus owned by the Asiad Circus is being presently kept, and to as...

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Incs Google to sell its news products for Googles curated news platform, Google News Showcase. News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase include U.S....

New agri laws touted as pro-farmer but are pro-corporate: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

The new agriculture laws are only being touted as pro-farmer while these are favourable for corporates, Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday as he continued his scathing attack on the Centre over the contentious l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021