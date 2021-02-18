Left Menu

White House cyber adviser says it will take months to investigate hack

The White House's top cybersecurity adviser said on Wednesday an investigation into a sprawling Russian hacking operation against the U.S., known as the SolarWinds hack, will take several more months to complete. White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that a total of nine federal agencies and 100 private sector companies had been impacted by the hack, which first came to light in December.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:19 IST
White House cyber adviser says it will take months to investigate hack
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

The White House's top cybersecurity adviser said on Wednesday an investigation into a sprawling Russian hacking operation against the U.S., known as the SolarWinds hack, will take several more months to complete.

White House Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that a total of nine federal agencies and 100 private sector companies had been impacted by the hack, which first came to light in December. She also said that a number of the affected private sector companies were technology firms, who were breached to facilitate access to other victims.

The FBI, Homeland Security Department and several other U.S. government agencies have been digging into affected computer networks ever since the hacks' discovery to find clues about the attackers. While multiple U.S. government officials have said the hackers came from Russia, they've offered little additional details. "We believe it took them months to plan and compromise," said Neuberger. "It will take us some time to uncover this layer by layer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hedge fund boss Odey 'lunged' at woman in 1998 indecent assault, court told

One of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers and political donors lunged at a 26-year-old female bank employee in 1998 and indecently assaulted her, a prosecutor told a London court on Wednesday. Crispin Odey, 62, a muti-millionair...

Indian retailer group calls for ban on Amazon in country after Reuters report

A leading group of Indian retailers on Wednesday urged the government to ban the local operations of Amazon.com Inc, after Reuters reported the U.S. e-commerce giant has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on ...

White House cyber adviser says it will take months to investigate Russian hack

The White Houses top cybersecurity adviser said on Wednesday an investigation into a sprawling Russian hacking operation against the United States, known as the SolarWinds hack, will take several more months to complete.White House Deputy N...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021