Left Menu

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face Senate grilling

Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds, digital giant Microsoft and cybersecurity firms FireEye and CrowdStrike are expected on Tuesday to defend their companies' responses to a sprawling series of breaches blamed on Russian hackers when they face the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence. The four are expected to argue for more - or even mandatory - transparency in the national response against cyberespionage, which has long been hobbled by secrecy and a widespread reluctance to identify publicly as victims of hacking.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2021 21:05 IST
SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face Senate grilling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds, digital giant Microsoft and cybersecurity firms FireEye and CrowdStrike are expected on Tuesday to defend their companies' responses to a sprawling series of breaches blamed on Russian hackers when they face the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence.

The four are expected to argue for more - or even mandatory - transparency in the national response against cyberespionage, which has long been hobbled by secrecy and a widespread reluctance to identify publicly as victims of hacking. The four companies are key players in the response against a spectacular set of intrusions that have allowed alleged Russian spies to run amok across American networks, compromising a total of nine federal agencies and 100 private-sector companies in what Microsoft's president Brad Smith described as the "largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen."

Smith was among those to testify on Tuesday. The others were FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia, whose company was the first to discover the hackers, SolarWinds chief executive Sudhakar Ramakrishna, whose company's software was hijacked by the spies to break into a host of other organizations, and CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz, whose company is helping SolarWinds recover from the breach. They and others have hinted that the true scope of the breaches is far wider than is publicly known, in part because embarrassed executives at other companies are trying to keep their role in the cyberespionage campaign a secret.

According to an excerpt of his testimony released in advance, Microsoft's Smith is expected to say that "too many cyberattack victims keep information to themselves. We will not solve this problem through silence. "It's imperative for the nation that we encourage and sometimes even require better information-sharing about cyberattacks," the excerpt said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll climbs to 70

Rescuers have recovered 70 bodies and 29 body parts so far in search operations following the February 7 glacial disaster in Chamoli, the district police said on Wednesday.Missing reports of 205 people have been registered at the Joshimath ...

Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital, says will attend Parliament on doctor's advise

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik who was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Wednesday, after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in an accident last month, said that Prime Minister Narendra...

Mirae Asset Launches Mirae Asset Corporate Bond Fund

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India An open ended debt scheme predominantly investing in AA and above rated corporate bonds NFO opens on February 24, 2021 closes March 9, 2021 Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, one of the ...

Hillary to co-write thriller on state of terror

Former US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her long-time friend Louise Penny will come out with a novel State of Terror which will be published on October 12 by Pan Macmillan India.The story follows a novice Secretary of State who has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021