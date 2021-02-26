Imagine What Unfolds: Huawei Announces HUAWEI Mate X2

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announced the HUAWEI Mate X2, the new-generation foldable flagship smartphone that unfolds new and exciting experiences with a brand new Falcon Wing Design opening up new possibilities in the realm of mobile technology. Featuring an all-new compact design with a deliberately shifted point of balance, HUAWEI Mate X2 handles exceptionally whether folded or not. The unfolded display is one of the industry's largest, offering a consistent user experience across the two forms. Engineered with precision, HUAWEI Mate X2 folds perfectly into a compact form factor, and unfolds beautifully into a flat display1. The high-strength steel and carbon fibre composite chassis makes for a light yet robust device. Combining the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, powerful dual-speaker stereo sound system and the blazing fast Kirin 9000 5G chipset, HUAWEI Mate X2 exemplifies some of the best technology the industry has to offer. "With some of the best software and hardware innovations at its core, HUAWEI Mate X2 represents a giant leap forward and sets the bar for future foldable devices," said Richard Yu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer BG. "While the HUAWEI Mate Xs was largely regarded as the best-in-class foldable device, we continued to push for new ways to further improve the foldable experience. The HUAWEI Mate X2 represents the future of smartphone technology, with pioneering innovations and a truly fantastic user experience across the board." Falcon Wing Design: beauty that belies sophistication HUAWEI Mate X2's Seamless Foldable Design2 folds perfectly into a compact shape with smooth corners all around. Unfolded, it has a sloped rear side that allows the device to be as thin as 4.4mm3 on one end. The point of balance is shifted slightly away from the centre of the device, so it is perfectly balanced whether unfolded or closed. With its dual-screen design, HUAWEI Mate X2's flexible inner display measures 8 inches4 diagonally, one of the largest of its kind. On top of that, HUAWEI Mate X2 also introduces a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer to minimise reflection. It works seamlessly with the 6.45-inch5 OLED display on the outside. Both displays have a super high resolution6, a high touch sample7 rate and a refresh rate of 90 Hz8 to offer a consistent experience as users switch from one mode to another. When folded, HUAWEI Mate X2 is a beautifully engineered smartphone. The outer display's 21:9 aspect ratio is compatible with most mainstream apps. Unfolded, it transforms into an expansive smart device with the golden aspect ratio of 8:7.1 to offer more immersive and impactful visual experiences whether held vertically or horizontally. Beneath its minimalist appearance, HUAWEI Mate X2 hides another industry-first innovation: an intricate Multi-Dimensional Hinge that Huawei spent over five years perfecting. Through a multi-dimensional interlocking mechanism, the hinge creates a water drop-like cavity for stowing the display when the device is folded. This allows the device to fold perfectly with a near imperceptible gap, and minimises the crease on the outer screen when the device is unfolded. The openings along the sides are also hidden to prevent dust and dirt from entering the system and potentially damaging the screen. Unfolding new experiences With two displays, HUAWEI Mate X2 offers the best of both worlds. The larger display offers an expansive viewing area, while the foldability of the device maximises portability. Leveraging extensive research on human factors, Huawei designed the foldable form factor from the ground up to support the unique smart experience. From internet browsing and productivity tasks in the office to media consumption, online shopping and gaming at home, HUAWEI Mate X2 delivers incredibly immersive experiences unlike any other. Inspired by the "long-take" camera technique, Huawei made the user interface transition effects on HUAWEI Mate X2 smoother and more responsive. The exclusive dynamic theme further elevates the unfolding experience, featuring a bed of flowers that bloom every time the user opens up the device. HUAWEI Mate X2's large display is complemented by a suite of smart features designed around multi-tasking. With Smart Multi-Window9, Floating Window, App Multiplier, App Bubble and more, users can efficiently multi-task even on a single display. Multi-Window lets users quickly preview content on another app without minimising the active app, such as previewing an email attachment on the Email app, or opening a hyperlink on the Notepad. App Multiplier allows users to open multiple instances of a single app, which can come in handy at times like referencing another document saved in apps such as Notepad. Through MeeTime, content can be shared between contacts quickly and as easily as by dragging the files onto the chat interface, with no limit to file size, quantity or format. Active Floating Windows are not only resizable and can be stowed into the App Bubble, they can also replace any active Multi-Window at any time. Whether the user needs a smartphone for work, entertainment, social media, or shopping, HUAWEI Mate X2 can do it all.

Delivering the best of next-generation smartphone performance Beyond its outstanding aesthetics, HUAWEI Mate X2 is a highly versatile powerhouse that combines flagship audio-visual capabilities with a blazing fast and power-efficient chip that supports high-speed, stable connectivity. As a flagship smartphone designed by Huawei, an industry leader in mobile camera technology, HUAWEI Mate X2 is equipped with the Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera to let consumers document and share their lives in crystal clarity, at any time of the day. The 50MP Super Sensing Wide Camera has one of the first sensors to incorporate a RYYB colour filter array (CFA), as well as 4-in-1 pixel binning and Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus capabilities for snappy focus and capturing high quality images even in low light scenes. The 10x Telephoto Camera features a periscope optics design, and supports 10 times optical zoom, 20 times hybrid zoom and 100 times digital zoom for long-range photography. The 16MP Ultra Wide Camera not only offers an impressive field of view for scenic shots, but also supports macro mode for shooting objects as close as 2.5cm from the lens. The unique foldable design of HUAWEI Mate X2 lets users take advantage of the powerful Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera for self-portraits. With a selfie camera supporting high-res, ultra-wide and high dynamic range capture, selfies will never be the same again. In terms of audio, HUAWEI Mate X2 is fully equipped to be a personal pocket cinema. The dual-speaker stereo sound system uses ultra-thin, large-amplitude drivers with ultra-light carbon fibre domes and supports the Huawei Histen sound effects to deliver deep lows, and clean highs to express even the most delicate details from any source. Powered by Kirin 9000, the most integrated and versatile 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC) with the most transistors to date, HUAWEI Mate X2 provides excellent performance, power efficiency and high speed connectivity. HUAWEI Mate X2 also has an all-new smart antenna system that dynamically selects the best antenna with respect to the changes in signal strength and the mode of the smartphone. Whether folded or unfolded, held vertically or horizontally, this system ensures strong signal reception for the optimal user experience. Benefitting from Huawei's leading industrial design expertise, HUAWEI Mate X2 has a massive 4500mAh10 battery and supports 55W HUAWEI SuperCharge11, the fastest charging solution yet available on foldable devices. With this, even quick coffee breaks make for meaningful charging opportunities.

About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com.

• Instagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile. [1] The hinge uses a multi-dimensional interlocking mechanism, and when folded, the hinge produces a near-seamless fold. Performance of the hinge may change over time and vary due to manufacturing tolerance.

[2] Seamless Foldable Design means that the body is not equally thick and when folded, it presents two wedge-shaped visual effects.

[3] Does not include the bumper case. Actual dimensions may vary due to manufacturing tolerances and measurement methods.

[4] With a rounded-corner design on the display, the diagonal length of the interior screen is 8 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

[5] With a rounded-corner design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.45 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

[6] The pixel densities of the inner and outer displays are 413ppi and 456ppi respectively. The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, with a rounded-corner design on the display, the effective pixel count is slightly lower.

[7] The touch sample rates of the inner and outer displays are 180Hz and 240Hz respectively. The touch sample rate may vary across different apps and games.

[8] The refresh rate may vary across different apps and games.

[9] Only some apps support this feature. Adaptation depends on app developers. More apps will be compatible with this feature in future.

[10] The Battery Rated Capacity is 4400 mAh.

Typical value. Actual capacity may vary slightly.

This capacity is the nominal battery capacity. The actual battery capacity for each individual phone may be slightly above or below the nominal battery capacity.

Non-removable battery. Removing the battery may cause damage to the device. To replace or repair the battery, please visit an authorised HUAWEI Service Centre.

[11] HUAWEI SuperCharge cable and charger are required. Image 1: Mr. Richard Yu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer BG Image 2: Falcon Wing Design: beauty that belies sophistication Image 3: Smart Multi window Image 4: Kirin 9000

