Oppo Find X3 series launching on March 11: Here's everything we know so far

Oppo will be launching its next flagship series - the Find X3 series - will be launching in China on March 11 at 19:30 (local time), with pre-orders commencing on March 31, according to a leaked poster.

The series will likely have three models- the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite.

OPPO Find X3 Series Launching on 11th March in China. pic.twitter.com/CRxNJZ6ZQv — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) February 27, 2021

Specifications

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and will run on the Color OS 11.2 UI based on the Android 11 OS. It is said to come with a 120Hz QHD+ OLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. As per the FCC listing, the device will be backed by a dual-cell 2200mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is said to be a rebrand of the Reno 5 5G. The phone will likely come with a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top left corner and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset will feature Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Find X3 Lite will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Price and colors (Expected)

Earlier this week, 91Mobiles - in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore - reported that the 12GB + 256GB storage model of the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G will be priced between EUR 1,000 - EUR1,200 (approx. Rs 89,000 - Rs 1,07,000). It is reported to be offered in Blue, Orange, Black and White.

The mid-tier model i.e. the Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G will be priced at EUR 700 - EUR800 (approx. Rs 62,200 - Rs 71,100 ) for the 12GB + 256GB memory variant and will be offered in two shades- Black and Silver.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - the most affordable model in the series - will be priced between EUR400 - EUR500 (approx. Rs 35,500 - Rs 44,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model and buyers will have Blue and Black color options to choose from.