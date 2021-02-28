Left Menu

PM hails 1st dedicated commercial  launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

He said 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth.Congratulations President jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazils Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:54 IST
PM hails 1st dedicated commercial  launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission, saying it ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country.

The prime minister also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51, and said this is a historic moment in space cooperation between the two countries.

''Congratulations to NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This usher in a new era of space reforms in the country,'' Modi tweeted. He said 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase the dynamism and innovation of our youth.

''Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil,'' the prime minister said.

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and first injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later.

PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and the launch was watched among others by the Brazilian government officials at the mission control centre in Sriharikota, over 100 km from Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association BCA has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League T20 before getting green light from the BCCI.The Anti Corruption Unit of the BC...

State, districts required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres on Co-WIN2.0

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of ...

C'garh CM to launch flight services from Bilaspur on Monday

Domestic aviation services from Chakarbhata airport in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh will start from Monday, an official statement said.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services from Bilasa Bai Kewat ai...

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five-year rule.The Minister also took on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021