Left Menu

DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR missile propulsion system

All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected during the flight test, the statement issued by government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said.At present, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:20 IST
DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR missile propulsion system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The DRDO said it successfully carried out a flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system on Friday morning at the Chandipur test range in Odisha. ''All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test),'' the statement issued by government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

At present, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world, it said. ''During the test, air-launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation,'' it said.

Successful demonstration of SFDR technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage that will enable it to develop long-range air-to-air missiles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety

The new president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has begun holding weekly news conferences hoping to win over a doubting Japanese public with the postponed games opening in just under five months.Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assu...

Lifestyle, open air may have kept coronavirus at bay in villages: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said rural parts of the country may have remained largely unaffected by coronavirus because the people there follow a healthy lifestyle and live in open, airy places.The vice president was speaking ...

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authorities to treat a plea as representation filed by a bus association, seeking exemptions from payment of road tax and levy of penalty post December 2020, in view of the losses suffered due...

UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital, Buckingham Palace says

Britains Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.Following The Duke of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021