DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR missile propulsion system

All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected during the flight test, the statement issued by government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said.At present, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world, it said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:20 IST
The DRDO said it successfully carried out a flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system on Friday morning at the Chandipur test range in Odisha. ''All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test),'' the statement issued by government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.
At present, the SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world, it said. ''During the test, air-launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation,'' it said.
Successful demonstration of SFDR technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage that will enable it to develop long-range air-to-air missiles, it added.
