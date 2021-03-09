Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1: Here's why you need to immediately update

Apple has released a new software update for iOS and iPadOS users. The latest update - iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 - comes with important security updates.

"This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," reads the release note for both iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 update.

With this update, a memory corruption issue in WebKit has been addressed with improved validation. Therefore, its important to immediately install this update.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can download and install it by heading over to your device Settings > General > Software Update.

Here's the security content of iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 update:

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

Besides, Apple has also released watchOS 7.3.2, the latest version of watchOS 7, along with macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 update.