HTC Wildfire E3 with Helio P23 SoC, 13MP quad-cam launched in Europe

Updated: 15-03-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 07:16 IST
HTC has quietly introduced a new budget smartphone - Wildfire E3 - in Europe. The new budget offering from the company comes with an HD+ display, Mediatek Helio P23 chipset, 13MP quad-camera and 4,000mAh battery.

The HTC Wildfire E3 is priced starting at EUR150 (approx. Rs 13,000) and is offered in two memory configurations - 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. It has two color options- Black and Blue.

HTC Wildfire E3: Specs and features

The HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 720 x 1560 pixel resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition for biometric authentication.

The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P23 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10 and is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the HTC Wildfire E3 houses a quad-camera setup at the back that comprises a 13MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 13MP snapper with Fixed Focus and f / 2.0 aperture.

Connectivity option onboard the smartphone include- Dual LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

