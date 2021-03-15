Nokia to integrate its Cloud RAN technology with Microsoft Azure

Finnish telecom giant Nokia has joined forces with Microsoft to develop new market-ready 4G and 5G private wireless use cases for enterprises by combining its Cloud RAN (vRAN) technologies with Microsoft Azure cloud-based services.

Commenting on the partnership, Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators at Microsoft Corp., said, "Our collaboration with Nokia across multiple potential use cases, based on specific customer demand, will provide operators with choices on how the best adopt cloud technology in concert with their 5G updates to drive new revenue streams, reduce cost and future proof their network investment."

The project will be running in three stages and will see Nokia combining its mobile network solutions including Cloud RAN, Open RAN, Radio Access Controller (RIC) and multi-access edge cloud (MEC) with the Azure Private Edge Zone, a family of offerings from Microsoft Azure that enables data processing close to the end-user, addressing ultra-low latency, high throughout 5G-based applications such as real-time robotics, mixed reality or immersive gaming.

As part of the project, the Finnish telecom giant will also integrate its 5G RAN with Azure 4G/5G core to demonstrate interworking to support enterprise use cases required by Microsoft's customers. Additionally, both the companies will explore further opportunities to incorporate the Nokia Airframe Open Edge server as part of the telco edge strategy.

In a press release, Nokia said that this project highlights its strategy of partnering with best-in-class cloud providers to leverage its Cloud RAN leadership and drive end-user business outcomes essential for monetizing 4G/5G deployments.