O'Brien’s Quest: City of Troy Ready for Breeders' Cup Glory

Irish horse trainer Aidan O'Brien is gearing up for another attempt at securing the coveted Breeders' Cup Classic with his promising three-year-old contender, City of Troy.

O'Brien's hopes rest on this favorite, whose talent must shine on Del Mar's demanding track. City of Troy's lineage, being a progeny of the 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, adds to the anticipation as fans eagerly watch the transformation from European grass success to California dirt triumph.

With fierce competition including rivals like Fierceness and Forever Young, this year's Breeders' Cup Classic promises high stakes and thrilling races, playing a crucial role in the Horse of the Year deliberations.

